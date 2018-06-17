Swiss National Bank Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Magellan Health worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGLN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in Magellan Health by 127.9% during the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $4,134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 39.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MGLN. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In other news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $1,384,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,768,406. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGLN opened at $93.80 on Friday. Magellan Health has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.