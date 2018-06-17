Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of SpartanNash worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 754.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SpartanNash opened at $26.20 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. SpartanNash Co has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other SpartanNash news, insider Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Staples sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,231 shares of company stock worth $1,705,435 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on SpartanNash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.