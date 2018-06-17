Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Valvoline worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Valvoline by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Valvoline by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Longbow Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,068. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Valvoline Inc has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.92 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

