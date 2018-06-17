Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 431,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $17.45 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $700.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on HTBK. BidaskClub cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Heritage Commerce news, COO Keith Wilton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,013.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $390,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $552,110. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.