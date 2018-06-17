Swiss National Bank Has $8.21 Million Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Umpqua worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 654.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Umpqua by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Umpqua from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush cut Umpqua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

