Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Post worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 734.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Post traded down $0.47, reaching $84.48, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of -0.08.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Post had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

