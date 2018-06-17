Swiss Re (SSREY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSREY. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Swiss Re from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.92. 19,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,321. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities.

