Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post sales of $402.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $402.00 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $375.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $414.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises traded up $0.24, hitting $29.43, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,792. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In other news, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $487,342.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $186,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $207,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

