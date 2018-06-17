Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sykes Enterprises earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.9827796599979 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYKE. BidaskClub lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises traded up $0.24, reaching $29.43, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 182,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $414.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $487,342.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $186,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $485,285.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

