Symantec (SYMC) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.03

Media headlines about Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Symantec earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 44.543181888985 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Symantec alerts:

Shares of Symantec traded down $0.10, hitting $21.26, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 10,315,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,362. Symantec has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

SYMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Standpoint Research raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Taylor sold 41,284 shares of Symantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,139,851.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,441.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.