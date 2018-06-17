Symrise (SY1) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.00 ($79.07).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise opened at €75.90 ($88.26) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.