Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Synaptics reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $135,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,684.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell J. Knittel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $651,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $768,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $1,965,037. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,590,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,194,000 after buying an additional 81,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,559,000 after buying an additional 269,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,325,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,952,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,014,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,513,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,069,000.

Shares of SYNA traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,286,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.50. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

