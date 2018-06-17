State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,244 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 977.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2,792.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 356,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 344,447 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, Director Francis F. Lee sold 152,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $6,921,210.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,636.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,801 shares of company stock worth $8,886,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics opened at $48.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.