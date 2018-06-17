Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,640,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after buying an additional 658,966 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,433,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,853,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,992,000 after purchasing an additional 505,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,095,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $3,772,554.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of Synopsys traded down $0.30, hitting $90.57, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,352,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,781. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

