Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca Has $3.19 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc ca’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Synopsys traded down $0.30, hitting $90.57, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,352,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.60 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $3,772,554.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,575 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $1,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,977.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock worth $6,421,334. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

