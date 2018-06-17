Reviewing Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) and Computer Task Group (CTG)

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) and Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Computer Task Group and Syntel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Task Group $301.21 million 0.36 $800,000.00 $0.22 34.68 Syntel $923.83 million 3.01 $166.26 million $2.02 16.62

Syntel has higher revenue and earnings than Computer Task Group. Syntel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Computer Task Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Task Group and Syntel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Task Group 0.16% 4.36% 2.62% Syntel 18.40% -504.52% 38.49%

Volatility and Risk

Computer Task Group has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syntel has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Computer Task Group and Syntel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Task Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Syntel 1 10 1 0 2.00

Computer Task Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Syntel has a consensus price target of $23.71, suggesting a potential downside of 29.36%. Given Computer Task Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Computer Task Group is more favorable than Syntel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Computer Task Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Syntel shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Computer Task Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Syntel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Syntel beats Computer Task Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services. The company's IT and other staffing services include recruiting, retaining, and managing IT and other talent primarily for technology service providers and other companies with multiple locations. It serves technology service and healthcare providers, and health insurers, as well as manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and financial services companies. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc. provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management. The company also provides consulting, implementation, and management services for enterprise architecture, data warehousing, business intelligence, and enterprise application integration, as well as mobility, big data, analytics, and Internet of Things technologies. In addition, it offers KPO services that provide outsourced solutions for knowledge and business processes. The company offers its products to various companies in the banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and telecom industries. Syntel, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

