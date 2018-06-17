Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,877 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SYSCO by 701.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,248,000 after purchasing an additional 925,982 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $45,129,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $31,092,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $22,864,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,044,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,530,000 after buying an additional 309,005 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $303,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,153,196 shares of company stock valued at $208,353,443. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,641. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.