SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Trimmed by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,222,000 after purchasing an additional 302,703 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research set a $58.00 price objective on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 802,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $53,113,422.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,060.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $303,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,153,196 shares of company stock valued at $208,353,443. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.