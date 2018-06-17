SYSCO (SYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.70

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 54845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SYSCO from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Get SYSCO alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $303,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,075.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 802,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $53,113,422.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,060.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,153,196 shares of company stock valued at $208,353,443 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 970.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.