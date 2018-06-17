TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Holdings Raised by Mark Asset Management Corp

Mark Asset Management Corp boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock comprises 2.5% of Mark Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mark Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $1,510,505.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 12,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $1,152,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 545,744 shares of company stock valued at $53,150,412. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock opened at $121.51 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $70.39 and a 12 month high of $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 24.72%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush set a $132.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.95 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

