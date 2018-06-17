Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK) Upgraded to Sell at Numis Securities

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) was upgraded by analysts at Numis Securities to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 85 ($1.13) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 28.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TALK. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.86) to GBX 125 ($1.66) in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.60) to GBX 115 ($1.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.08 ($1.57).

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group traded down GBX 2 ($0.03), reaching GBX 118.30 ($1.58), on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a one year low of GBX 88.60 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.93).

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.