Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tallgrass Energy GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.40. Tallgrass Energy GP posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy GP will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tallgrass Energy GP.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.09 million during the quarter. Tallgrass Energy GP had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 17.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a report on Monday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tallgrass Energy GP from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Tallgrass Energy GP news, Director Jeffrey A. Ball purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $303,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,675 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEGP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 1,767,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,875. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tallgrass Energy GP has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

