Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,562 Shares of Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Tapestry from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

TPR opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

