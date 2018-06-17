Contrasting William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) & Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) and Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for William Lyon Homes and Taylor Morrison Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Lyon Homes 0 2 2 0 2.50 Taylor Morrison Home 0 3 6 0 2.67

William Lyon Homes presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.15%. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus target price of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 36.76%. Given Taylor Morrison Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taylor Morrison Home is more favorable than William Lyon Homes.

Profitability

This table compares William Lyon Homes and Taylor Morrison Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Lyon Homes 3.48% 10.99% 4.15% Taylor Morrison Home 3.24% 7.23% 3.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of William Lyon Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of William Lyon Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Taylor Morrison Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

William Lyon Homes has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Morrison Home has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares William Lyon Homes and Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Lyon Homes $1.80 billion 0.54 $48.13 million $2.21 11.13 Taylor Morrison Home $3.89 billion 0.61 $91.21 million $1.98 10.76

Taylor Morrison Home has higher revenue and earnings than William Lyon Homes. Taylor Morrison Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than William Lyon Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned approximately 13,256 lots and had options to purchase an additional 4,180 lots. William Lyon Homes was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas. The company also offers mortgage and title services, as well as financial services. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.