Taylor Wimpey Declares None Dividend of $1.44 (TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 1.437 per share on Monday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey remained flat at $$27.36 during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.