TCW Group Inc. Invests $283,000 in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Stock

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Newell Brands by 21.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Newell Brands by 40.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 379,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Vetr upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Todman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $106,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

