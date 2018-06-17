Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 30,297 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clorox were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.85. 1,886,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,000. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $150.40. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.78%.

Clorox declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $124.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price target on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.98.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

