Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 15,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $1,027,735.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,748,564.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,033,287.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock worth $2,988,288. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 23.33%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.