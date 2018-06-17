Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $379,000 Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 278,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,639,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,005,000 after acquiring an additional 120,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $103,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Co Ltd Mitsui sold 1,133,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $49,999,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,658,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,344,733.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,166 shares of company stock valued at $50,346,849 in the last 90 days. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAG opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $54.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

