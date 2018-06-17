Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Dynegy (DYN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynegy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynegy in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynegy in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Castleton Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynegy in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynegy in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynegy in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on DYN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynegy in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynegy in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $12.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. Dynegy has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.92.

Dynegy Profile

Dynegy Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells electric energy, capacity, and ancillary services in the United States. It operates in five segments: PJM, NY/NE, ERCOT, MISO, and CAISO. The company sells its services on a wholesale basis from its power generation facilities. It has a fleet of 43 power plants in 12 states totaling approximately 28,000 megawatts of generating capacity.

