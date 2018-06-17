Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twitter were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,425,000 after acquiring an additional 125,571 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Twitter by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Twitter by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Twitter by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,281,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 201,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Vetr raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.58 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

In related news, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $194,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $29,916,311.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,317,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,189,583 shares of company stock worth $106,820,609 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter traded down $0.96, hitting $45.80, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 51,489,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,527,232. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.33, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.23.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

