Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. KLR Group upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

CLR stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.08 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 136,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,222 shares of company stock worth $2,799,634. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

