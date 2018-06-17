Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,869 Shares of Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wageworks were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Wageworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wageworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Wageworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wageworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wageworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000.

Wageworks opened at $50.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Wageworks Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $72.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Wageworks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wageworks in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Wageworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

