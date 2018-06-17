Teekay Tankers (TNK) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.10

Media stories about Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Tankers earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.4155422113312 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers traded down $0.06, hitting $1.01, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,442. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $271.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $88.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.26 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.72.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.