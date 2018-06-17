TEKcoin (TEK) Market Capitalization Achieves $184,164.00

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. TEKcoin has a market cap of $184,164.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEKcoin has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. One TEKcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000349 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About TEKcoin

TEK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. TEKcoin’s official website is tekcoin.org.

Buying and Selling TEKcoin

TEKcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEKcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEKcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

