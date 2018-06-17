TEKcoin Hits Market Cap of $185,443.00 (TEK)

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. TEKcoin has a market capitalization of $185,443.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEKcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, TEKcoin has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About TEKcoin

TEKcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. TEKcoin’s official website is tekcoin.org.

TEKcoin Coin Trading

TEKcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEKcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEKcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEKcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

