Telecom Argentina (TEO) & Swisscom (SCMWY) Head to Head Contrast

Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Telecom Argentina pays out 143.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Swisscom pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telecom Argentina has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Telecom Argentina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swisscom has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Swisscom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $3.95 billion 1.07 $460.85 million $2.39 9.15 Swisscom $11.85 billion 1.95 $1.60 billion $3.08 14.50

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Telecom Argentina and Swisscom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 2 0 2 0 2.00 Swisscom 1 1 0 0 1.50

Telecom Argentina currently has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.51%. Given Telecom Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Swisscom.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Swisscom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 11.27% 18.67% 9.56% Swisscom 13.47% 22.25% 7.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides local and long distance fixed-line telephony, cellular, data transmission, and pay TV and Internet services in Argentina. It also offers cellular services in Paraguay and pay TV services in Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Telecom Argentina S.A. is a subsidiary of Cablevisión Holding S.A.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, Internet of Things, security and authentication, digital consulting, and software development solutions primarily for banking, hospital, and health insurance industries; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and related information technology (IT) systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; radio and cross platform services for customers in the media field; and securitized radio transmissions services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

