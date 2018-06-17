Teligent (TLGT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teligent earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.6028768420869 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TLGT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. 974,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Teligent has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $190.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 28.98%. equities analysts expect that Teligent will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLGT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Teligent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

