PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,647,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,830 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.4% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of PayPal worth $428,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,404,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,109,580,000 after buying an additional 4,324,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,404,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,284,000 after buying an additional 2,990,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,017,000 after buying an additional 2,079,780 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $81,205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,475,000 after buying an additional 717,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on PayPal to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

PayPal traded down $0.30, reaching $85.31, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 8,710,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,472,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $86.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $1,304,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,482 shares of company stock worth $14,689,631 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

