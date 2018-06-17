Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Announces GBX 8.75 Dividend

Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.12) per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust opened at GBX 13.32 ($0.18) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Temple Bar Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,206 ($16.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,341 ($17.85).

In related news, insider John Reeve purchased 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,242 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £496.80 ($661.43). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($17.44) per share, with a total value of £9,956 ($13,255.23). Insiders have bought 836 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,088 over the last quarter.

About Temple Bar Investment Trust

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is engaged in the investment business. The Company’s investment objective is to provide growth in income and capital to achieve a long-term total return greater than the benchmark Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index, through investment primarily in the United Kingdom securities.

