Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) will announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.76. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.33 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 161.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 961,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $68.05.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 180,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,926,369.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

