Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Bonds Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) debt rose 1% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and will mature on October 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $101.47 and was trading at $101.10 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International traded down $0.78, reaching $49.42, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,689. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.33 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 161.62%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 688,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $30,720,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,826,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,304,000 after purchasing an additional 103,664 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 2,758,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,165 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,675,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,034,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,295,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,684,000 after acquiring an additional 214,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,467 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

