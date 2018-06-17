Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Short Interest Up 25.4% in May

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,309,738 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 15,396,767 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,305 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 38,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 134,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne opened at $39.34 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Teradyne has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.77 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

