TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

TerraForm Power Inc (NASDAQ:TERP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of TerraForm Power traded down $0.02, hitting $11.55, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 862,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TerraForm Power has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Get TerraForm Power alerts:

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The solar energy provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.30 million. TerraForm Power had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. research analysts forecast that TerraForm Power will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In bought 60,975,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $649,999,991.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TERP. BidaskClub cut TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded TerraForm Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TerraForm Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut TerraForm Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

TerraForm Power Company Profile

TerraForm Power, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts.

Receive News & Ratings for TerraForm Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraForm Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.