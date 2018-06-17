Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Tesco (NASDAQ:TESO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.5896904592993 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TESO remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Friday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Corporation is a provider of technology-based solutions for drilling, servicing and completion of wells for the upstream energy industry. The Company’s operations consist of top drives and automated pipe handling equipment sales and rentals; aftermarket sales and services, and tubular services, including related products and accessories sales.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.