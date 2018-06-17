Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 230 ($3.06) to GBX 290 ($3.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 185 ($2.46) to GBX 215 ($2.86) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Independent Research raised shares of Tesco to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.20) to GBX 240 ($3.20) in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tesco from GBX 255 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.53) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 235.88 ($3.14).

Shares of Tesco traded up GBX 5 ($0.07), reaching GBX 254.80 ($3.39), on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 87,905,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 165.35 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 217.31 ($2.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other news, insider Lindsey Pownall bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £123,000 ($163,759.82). Also, insider Alison Platt bought 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £14,908.12 ($19,848.38). Insiders purchased a total of 56,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,588 in the last 90 days.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

