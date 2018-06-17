Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Tesla opened at $358.17 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $343.19 per share, with a total value of $18,875,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

