Analyzing VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) & Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and VOLVO AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla -18.77% -40.72% -8.34% VOLVO AB/ADR 6.32% 21.74% 5.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tesla and VOLVO AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $11.76 billion 5.17 -$1.96 billion ($11.48) -31.20 VOLVO AB/ADR $39.24 billion 0.87 $2.46 billion $1.23 13.65

VOLVO AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Tesla. Tesla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOLVO AB/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tesla and VOLVO AB/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 11 10 10 0 1.97 VOLVO AB/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tesla currently has a consensus target price of $297.85, indicating a potential downside of 16.84%. Given Tesla’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tesla is more favorable than VOLVO AB/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of VOLVO AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VOLVO AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tesla does not pay a dividend. VOLVO AB/ADR pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Tesla has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLVO AB/ADR has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VOLVO AB/ADR beats Tesla on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles. It also provides electric vehicle powertrain components and systems to other manufacturers; and services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service centers, Service Plus locations, and Tesla mobile technicians. This segment sells its products through a network of company-owned stores and galleries. The Energy Generation and Storage segment offers energy storage products, such as rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for use in homes, commercial facilities, and utility grids; designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, leases, and sells solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers; and sell renewable energy to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD, Renault, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, UD, Prevost, and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders and haulers, and road machinery under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers diesel engines for leisure boats; marine propulsion systems; drive systems and engines for propulsion and auxiliary equipment, and marine generator sets; and industrial engines for use in container terminals, mines, and other industrial applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financial solutions, such as customer financing and leasing, dealer financing, and insurance; rental, preventive maintenance, assistance, and IT services; spare parts; and transport information systems. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. AB Volvo (publ) was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

