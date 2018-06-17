Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.14 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Tetra Tech opened at $57.80 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $57.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,900,000 after purchasing an additional 150,955 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4,393.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,439,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,364 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $69,799,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.5% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,385,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 175,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,928,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

