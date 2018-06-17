Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTPH. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.22.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ TTPH opened at $4.26 on Friday. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.64.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,061.06% and a negative return on equity of 85.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. research analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 707,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,715,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 639,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 409,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.